Country Club Trust Company n.a. Reduces Stock Holdings in Broadcom Inc (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Country Club Trust Company n.a. reduced its position in Broadcom Inc (NASDAQ:AVGO) by 0.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 22,629 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 143 shares during the quarter. Country Club Trust Company n.a.’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $7,010,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Broadcom in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Verus Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in Broadcom during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Private Ocean LLC lifted its position in shares of Broadcom by 45.0% during the first quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 145 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 532.0% in the first quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. now owns 158 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares during the period. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Broadcom in the fourth quarter worth $39,000. 81.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, SVP Charlie B. Kawwas sold 27,192 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $313.66, for a total transaction of $8,529,042.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Thomas H. Krause sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $316.39, for a total value of $12,655,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 366,405 shares of company stock worth $114,888,327 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Barclays raised their target price on Broadcom from $320.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 5th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Broadcom from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $300.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 5th. Evercore ISI raised shares of Broadcom from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $315.00 to $380.00 in a report on Friday, June 26th. Finally, Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $350.00 price target (up from $325.00) on shares of Broadcom in a report on Sunday, June 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twenty-nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Broadcom presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $339.25.

AVGO traded up $4.42 on Monday, hitting $317.13. 1,432,200 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,007,431. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a current ratio of 2.15. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $310.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $284.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $126.98 billion, a PE ratio of 56.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.90. Broadcom Inc has a 12 month low of $155.67 and a 12 month high of $331.58.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 4th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $5.14 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.14. Broadcom had a return on equity of 32.00% and a net margin of 10.97%. The firm had revenue of $5.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.69 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $5.21 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Broadcom Inc will post 17.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 22nd were given a $3.25 dividend. This represents a $13.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.10%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 19th. Broadcom’s payout ratio is 74.67%.

About Broadcom

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies a range of semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Wired Infrastructure, Wireless Communications, Enterprise Storage, and Industrial & Other.

