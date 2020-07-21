Country Club Trust Company n.a. Reduces Stock Position in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Country Club Trust Company n.a. cut its stake in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 8.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 73,542 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 7,067 shares during the period. Country Club Trust Company n.a.’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $3,260,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of XOM. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. increased its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 572,793 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $39,969,000 after buying an additional 3,784 shares in the last quarter. Vigilare Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,449,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 7.9% in the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 756,724 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $52,803,000 after purchasing an additional 55,652 shares during the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P grew its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 9.7% in the fourth quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 6,634 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $463,000 after purchasing an additional 584 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blueshift Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,102,000. 52.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:XOM traded down $1.02 on Monday, hitting $42.50. 18,539,100 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 29,804,262. The stock has a market cap of $179.70 billion, a PE ratio of 15.92 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $45.99 and a 200-day moving average of $49.81. Exxon Mobil Co. has a fifty-two week low of $30.11 and a fifty-two week high of $76.05.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last issued its earnings results on Friday, May 1st. The oil and gas company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.49. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 5.15% and a net margin of 4.42%. The company had revenue of $56.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $58.25 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.55 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Exxon Mobil Co. will post -1.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Mizuho lowered their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $60.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $45.00 price target on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Monday. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $37.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 target price on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Finally, Scotiabank cut their price target on Exxon Mobil from $50.00 to $47.00 and set a “sector underperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 13th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $55.00.

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States, Canada/Other Americas, Europe, Africa, Asia, and Australia/Oceania. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, petroleum products, and other specialty products; and manufactures and markets petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals.

