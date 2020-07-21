Country Club Trust Company n.a. Sells 1,635 Shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO)

Country Club Trust Company n.a. cut its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) by 8.6% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 17,456 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 1,635 shares during the period. Country Club Trust Company n.a.’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $6,124,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 104.3% in the 1st quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 94 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd bought a new position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 36.5% during the 2nd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 116 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. Ballast Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Thermo Fisher Scientific during the 1st quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 23.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC now owns 139 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. 87.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Thermo Fisher Scientific news, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $349.89, for a total transaction of $6,997,800.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 294,946 shares in the company, valued at approximately $103,198,655.94. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 30,000 shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $333.02, for a total transaction of $9,990,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 304,946 shares in the company, valued at approximately $101,553,116.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 97,500 shares of company stock valued at $33,044,350. 0.44% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of TMO stock traded up $7.57 on Monday, reaching $402.97. The company had a trading volume of 1,511,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,841,712. The stock has a market cap of $158.95 billion, a PE ratio of 44.19, a PEG ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a 50-day moving average of $361.33 and a 200-day moving average of $330.85. The company has a current ratio of 2.32, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 12 month low of $250.21 and a 12 month high of $405.20.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 22nd. The medical research company reported $2.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.79 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $6.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.18 billion. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a net margin of 14.31% and a return on equity of 17.25%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.81 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 12.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be issued a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 14th. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 7.13%.

TMO has been the topic of a number of research reports. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $383.00 to $415.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. Wells Fargo & Co increased their price objective on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $300.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $380.00 target price on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research note on Monday, July 6th. Citigroup upped their price target on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $365.00 to $390.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Finally, Cleveland Research upgraded Thermo Fisher Scientific from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $359.91.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc provides analytical and other instruments, laboratory equipment, software, consumables, reagents, instrument systems, chemicals, supplies, and services under the Thermo Scientific, Applied Biosystems, Invitrogen, Fisher Scientific, and Unity Lab Services brands worldwide.

