Country Club Trust Company n.a. Sells 2,378 Shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Country Club Trust Company n.a. lowered its position in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 72,366 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 2,378 shares during the period. Country Club Trust Company n.a.’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $7,922,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in United Parcel Service in the fourth quarter valued at about $422,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P increased its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 9.5% during the 4th quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 1,172 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $137,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 193,326 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $22,631,000 after purchasing an additional 10,111 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 145.7% in the fourth quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 6,059 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $706,000 after buying an additional 3,593 shares during the last quarter. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 18.6% in the fourth quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,118 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $365,000 after buying an additional 488 shares during the last quarter. 54.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Carol B. Tome purchased 10,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 29th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $99.33 per share, for a total transaction of $1,003,233.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 13,036 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,294,865.88. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.57% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE UPS traded down $0.20 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $118.35. 2,365,800 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,812,159. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $109.62 and its 200 day moving average price is $103.28. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 12 month low of $82.00 and a 12 month high of $125.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $102.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.06.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The transportation company reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.23 by ($0.08). United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 152.81% and a net margin of 5.73%. The firm had revenue of $18.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.17 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.39 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 5.56 EPS for the current year.

UPS has been the topic of several analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $101.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 10th. Barclays downgraded United Parcel Service from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $90.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, April 17th. CSFB cut their price target on United Parcel Service from $105.00 to $101.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Deutsche Bank raised United Parcel Service to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 17th. Finally, Cowen lowered their price objective on United Parcel Service from $119.00 to $101.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $113.10.

United Parcel Service Profile

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, specialized transportation, logistics, and financial services. It operates through three segments: U.S. Domestic Package, International Package, and Supply Chain & Freight. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

