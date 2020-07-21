Country Club Trust Company n.a. Sells 792 Shares of NextEra Energy Inc (NYSE:NEE)

Country Club Trust Company n.a. decreased its stake in NextEra Energy Inc (NYSE:NEE) by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 22,887 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 792 shares during the period. Country Club Trust Company n.a.’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $5,452,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Blue Fin Capital Inc. increased its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 0.4% in the first quarter. Blue Fin Capital Inc. now owns 9,612 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,312,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Investors Financial Group LLC grew its stake in NextEra Energy by 4.7% during the first quarter. Investors Financial Group LLC now owns 936 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $225,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. grew its stake in NextEra Energy by 5.3% during the first quarter. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. now owns 832 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $200,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. HCR Wealth Advisors grew its stake in NextEra Energy by 0.3% during the first quarter. HCR Wealth Advisors now owns 16,612 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,997,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in NextEra Energy by 4.3% during the second quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,149 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $276,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. 77.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:NEE traded down $1.05 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $274.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,592,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,775,931. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $251.44 and a 200-day moving average of $246.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $134.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.00, a PEG ratio of 3.85 and a beta of 0.21. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. NextEra Energy Inc has a 12-month low of $174.80 and a 12-month high of $283.35.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The utilities provider reported $2.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $4.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.88 billion. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 17.77% and a return on equity of 10.38%. The company’s revenue was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.20 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that NextEra Energy Inc will post 9.1 EPS for the current year.

In other NextEra Energy news, EVP Ronald R. Reagan sold 367 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $272.51, for a total transaction of $100,011.17. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 9,074 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,472,755.74. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO James L. Robo sold 70,968 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $227.05, for a total transaction of $16,113,284.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 100,924 shares of company stock worth $23,482,188 over the last three months. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on NEE shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $240.00 to $246.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $269.00 to $220.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $256.00 to $252.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $296.00 to $290.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, June 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $256.46.

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, and natural gas-fired facilities. It also provides risk management services related to power and gas consumption.

