Country Club Trust Company n.a. Sells 8,274 Shares of Prudential Financial Inc (NYSE:PRU)

Country Club Trust Company n.a. cut its holdings in Prudential Financial Inc (NYSE:PRU) by 7.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 103,074 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 8,274 shares during the period. Country Club Trust Company n.a.’s holdings in Prudential Financial were worth $6,102,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Prudential Financial by 6.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 33,671,521 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,755,633,000 after purchasing an additional 1,927,927 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Prudential Financial by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,153,791 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $320,617,000 after buying an additional 244,761 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Prudential Financial during the 4th quarter valued at $536,603,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Prudential Financial by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,197,396 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $299,724,000 after buying an additional 98,930 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Prudential Financial by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,062,134 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $159,660,000 after acquiring an additional 93,365 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.48% of the company’s stock.

Get Prudential Financial alerts:

Several research firms recently issued reports on PRU. Wells Fargo & Co reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Prudential Financial in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Prudential Financial from $108.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. ValuEngine raised shares of Prudential Financial from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Prudential Financial from $67.00 to $63.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. Finally, Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of Prudential Financial from $71.00 to $67.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $79.93.

Shares of PRU traded down $1.12 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $63.02. The company had a trading volume of 1,755,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,435,616. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a current ratio of 0.14. The company has a market capitalization of $24.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.70. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $62.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $68.87. Prudential Financial Inc has a 52 week low of $38.62 and a 52 week high of $103.56.

Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The financial services provider reported $2.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.84 by ($0.52). Prudential Financial had a net margin of 5.16% and a return on equity of 7.13%. The company had revenue of $13.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.81 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.00 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Prudential Financial Inc will post 9.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Prudential Financial Company Profile

Prudential Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance, investment management, and other financial products and services. It operates through PGIM, U.S. Workplace Solutions, U.S. Individual Solutions, and International Insurance divisions. The PGIM division offers an array of asset management and advisory services related to public and private fixed income, public equity and real estate, commercial mortgage origination and servicing, and mutual funds and other retail services to institutional, private, and sub-advisory clients, as well as to insurance company separate accounts, government sponsored entities, and the general account.

Read More: What is the definition of arbitrage?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PRU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Prudential Financial Inc (NYSE:PRU).

Receive News & Ratings for Prudential Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prudential Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.