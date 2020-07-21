Crown (NYSE:CCK) Issues FY20 Earnings Guidance

Crown (NYSE:CCK) updated its FY20 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided EPS guidance of $5.10-5.25 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $5.00. Crown also updated its FY 2020

After-Hours guidance to 5.10-5.25 EPS.

Several research firms recently commented on CCK. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Crown in a research note on Monday, July 13th. They issued a buy rating and a $80.00 price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank dropped their target price on Crown from $84.00 to $76.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 16th. ValuEngine cut Crown from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their target price on Crown from $87.00 to $75.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 17th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Crown from a neutral rating to a buy rating and dropped their target price for the company from $78.00 to $61.00 in a report on Monday, March 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $79.17.

Shares of NYSE CCK traded up $1.36 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $69.62. 1,117,800 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,292,781. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.97, a PEG ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.28, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.31. Crown has a 52-week low of $42.97 and a 52-week high of $80.57. The company’s 50-day moving average is $66.49 and its 200-day moving average is $66.55.

Crown (NYSE:CCK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 20th. The industrial products company reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by $0.02. Crown had a return on equity of 35.65% and a net margin of 4.24%. The business had revenue of $2.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.76 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.46 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Crown will post 5.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Crown Company Profile

Crown Holdings, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells packaging products and equipment for consumer goods and industrial products in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It offers products for consumer goods, including steel and aluminum cans for food, beverage, household, and other consumer products; glass bottles for beverage product; and metal vacuum closures and steel crowns through its sales organization to the soft drink, food, citrus, brewing, household products, personal care, and various other industries.

