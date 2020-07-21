Crown (NYSE:CCK) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.02 EPS

Crown (NYSE:CCK) released its earnings results on Monday. The industrial products company reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.02, RTT News reports. Crown had a return on equity of 35.65% and a net margin of 4.24%. The company had revenue of $2.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.76 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.46 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.4% on a year-over-year basis.

Shares of NYSE:CCK traded up $1.36 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $69.62. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,117,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,292,781. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.97, a PEG ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 1.25. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $66.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $66.55. Crown has a fifty-two week low of $42.97 and a fifty-two week high of $80.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.28, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.31.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Crown in a report on Monday, July 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $80.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Crown from $87.00 to $83.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. ValuEngine lowered Crown from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Deutsche Bank cut their price objective on Crown from $84.00 to $76.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Crown from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $70.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, May 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Crown currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $79.17.

Crown Holdings, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells packaging products and equipment for consumer goods and industrial products in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It offers products for consumer goods, including steel and aluminum cans for food, beverage, household, and other consumer products; glass bottles for beverage product; and metal vacuum closures and steel crowns through its sales organization to the soft drink, food, citrus, brewing, household products, personal care, and various other industries.

