Crown (NYSE:CCK) Updates Q3 Earnings Guidance

Crown (NYSE:CCK) issued an update on its third quarter earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.50-1.60 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $1.53. Crown also updated its FY 2020

After-Hours guidance to 5.10-5.25 EPS.

Shares of CCK traded up $1.36 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $69.62. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,117,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,292,781. The business has a fifty day moving average of $66.49 and a 200 day moving average of $66.55. The company has a market cap of $9.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 1.25. Crown has a 1 year low of $42.97 and a 1 year high of $80.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.28.

Crown (NYSE:CCK) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 20th. The industrial products company reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $2.69 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.76 billion. Crown had a net margin of 4.24% and a return on equity of 35.65%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.46 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Crown will post 5.02 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Crown from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $70.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, May 29th. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Crown from a neutral rating to a buy rating and cut their price target for the stock from $78.00 to $61.00 in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. Deutsche Bank cut their price target on shares of Crown from $84.00 to $76.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. KeyCorp restated a hold rating on shares of Crown in a research note on Monday, April 13th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Crown in a research note on Monday, July 13th. They set a buy rating and a $80.00 price target for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $79.17.

About Crown

Crown Holdings, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells packaging products and equipment for consumer goods and industrial products in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It offers products for consumer goods, including steel and aluminum cans for food, beverage, household, and other consumer products; glass bottles for beverage product; and metal vacuum closures and steel crowns through its sales organization to the soft drink, food, citrus, brewing, household products, personal care, and various other industries.

