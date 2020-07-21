Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) Holdings Lowered by Adams Asset Advisors LLC

Adams Asset Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 38,433 shares of the company’s stock after selling 600 shares during the period. Cummins comprises about 2.0% of Adams Asset Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Adams Asset Advisors LLC’s holdings in Cummins were worth $6,658,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its position in Cummins by 221.0% during the fourth quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 63,828 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,423,000 after buying an additional 43,942 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in Cummins by 22.7% during the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 160,561 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,727,000 after buying an additional 29,682 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp raised its position in Cummins by 0.3% during the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 184,682 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,991,000 after buying an additional 637 shares during the period. Clarius Group LLC acquired a new position in Cummins during the second quarter valued at $261,000. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank increased its position in Cummins by 9.8% in the 1st quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 148,818 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,160,000 after purchasing an additional 13,304 shares during the last quarter. 80.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE CMI traded up $6.03 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $186.33. The stock had a trading volume of 45,387 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,017,829. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $173.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $159.98. The firm has a market cap of $27.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 1.14. Cummins Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $101.03 and a fifty-two week high of $186.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 0.89.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The company reported $3.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.18 by $1.00. Cummins had a return on equity of 24.86% and a net margin of 9.34%. The business had revenue of $5.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.87 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $4.20 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 16.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Cummins Inc. will post 7.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 21st will be given a $1.311 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 20th. This represents a $5.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.81%. Cummins’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.82%.

CMI has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Bank of America upped their price target on Cummins from $145.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Cummins in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Cummins from $178.00 to $201.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Wells Fargo & Co raised their price target on Cummins from $190.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Cummins from $125.00 to $152.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Fifteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Cummins has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $174.06.

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, and engine-related component products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, and Power Systems segments. The Engine segment manufactures and markets a range of diesel and natural gas powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy-and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets.

