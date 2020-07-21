Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) Shares Sold by Evermay Wealth Management LLC

Evermay Wealth Management LLC trimmed its holdings in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) by 31.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,310 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,050 shares during the quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Cummins were worth $400,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of CMI. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in Cummins by 221.0% during the fourth quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 63,828 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,423,000 after buying an additional 43,942 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp increased its position in Cummins by 0.3% during the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 184,682 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,991,000 after purchasing an additional 637 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in Cummins by 22.7% during the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 160,561 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,727,000 after purchasing an additional 29,682 shares during the last quarter. Clarius Group LLC acquired a new position in Cummins during the second quarter worth approximately $261,000. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank increased its position in Cummins by 9.8% during the first quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 148,818 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,160,000 after purchasing an additional 13,304 shares during the last quarter. 80.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of CMI stock traded down $2.81 on Monday, hitting $180.30. The stock had a trading volume of 832,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,412,515. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.24, a P/E/G ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 1.14. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $173.92 and its 200-day moving average is $159.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 1.40. Cummins Inc. has a 52-week low of $101.03 and a 52-week high of $186.73.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The company reported $3.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.18 by $1.00. Cummins had a net margin of 9.34% and a return on equity of 24.86%. The firm had revenue of $5.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.87 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $4.20 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 16.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Cummins Inc. will post 7.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 21st will be paid a dividend of $1.311 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 20th. This represents a $5.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.91%. Cummins’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.82%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on CMI shares. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Cummins from $145.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Piper Sandler lowered shares of Cummins from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $195.00 to $162.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Cummins from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 27th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Cummins from $167.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Cummins from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Fifteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $174.06.

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, and engine-related component products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, and Power Systems segments. The Engine segment manufactures and markets a range of diesel and natural gas powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy-and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets.

