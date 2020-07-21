Curtis Advisory Group LLC Buys New Stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Curtis Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 823 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $233,000.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Stephenson National Bank & Trust purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $19,534,000. 360 Financial Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter worth $203,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 5.0% during the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 594,652 shares of the company’s stock worth $140,826,000 after buying an additional 28,311 shares during the period. ELM Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 0.7% during the first quarter. ELM Advisors LLC now owns 25,039 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,930,000 after buying an additional 163 shares during the period. Finally, Davis R M Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 95.0% during the first quarter. Davis R M Inc. now owns 4,624 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,095,000 after buying an additional 2,253 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA VOO traded up $2.46 on Monday, hitting $298.01. 2,537,400 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,043,477. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $286.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $276.84. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 52-week low of $200.55 and a 52-week high of $311.59.

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

