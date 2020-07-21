Curtis Advisory Group LLC Grows Stake in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHH)

Curtis Advisory Group LLC grew its holdings in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHH) by 22.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 16,300 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares during the quarter. Curtis Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF were worth $574,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 107,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,475,000 after purchasing an additional 3,785 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 109.8% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,668 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 873 shares during the period. Platte River Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,000,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 68.9% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 124,777 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,735,000 after purchasing an additional 50,921 shares during the period. Finally, Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $49,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHH traded down $0.44 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $34.84. The stock had a trading volume of 736,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,714,902. Schwab U.S. REIT ETF has a fifty-two week low of $26.31 and a fifty-two week high of $48.62. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $36.28 and a 200-day moving average of $38.59.

