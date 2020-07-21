Curtis Advisory Group LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT)

Curtis Advisory Group LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT) by 30.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 69,130 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,000 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Information Technology ETF accounts for 13.8% of Curtis Advisory Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Curtis Advisory Group LLC owned about 0.06% of Vanguard Information Technology ETF worth $19,267,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 6.0% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 25,334 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,083,000 after acquiring an additional 1,435 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG increased its position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 1,501.7% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 18,003 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,408,000 after acquiring an additional 16,879 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 76.2% in the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,008 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $246,000 after acquiring an additional 436 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 71,114 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $17,412,000 after acquiring an additional 478 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 32,217 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $7,889,000 after acquiring an additional 921 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Information Technology ETF alerts:

Shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF stock traded up $7.48 during trading on Monday, hitting $292.34. The stock had a trading volume of 657,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,070,491. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $274.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $249.41. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a 1 year low of $179.45 and a 1 year high of $293.04.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

Featured Story: Why do earnings reports matter?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VGT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Information Technology ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Information Technology ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.