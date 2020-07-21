Curtis Advisory Group LLC Has $2.40 Million Holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

Curtis Advisory Group LLC decreased its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) by 84.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 12,501 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 65,910 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF accounts for approximately 1.7% of Curtis Advisory Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Curtis Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $2,400,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in IWF. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $1,585,000. State Street Corp acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $296,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 559.9% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,903 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $863,000 after buying an additional 4,160 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $229,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 636,938 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $112,052,000 after buying an additional 11,658 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWF traded up $5.03 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $205.70. The stock had a trading volume of 881,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,166,517. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $128.23 and a 12 month high of $206.33. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $192.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $176.93.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

