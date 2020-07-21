Curtis Advisory Group LLC Has $3.43 Million Holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV)

Curtis Advisory Group LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV) by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 56,544 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,063 shares during the period. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF accounts for about 2.5% of Curtis Advisory Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Curtis Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF were worth $3,428,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raymond James & Associates raised its position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 0.5% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 22,527,256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,216,697,000 after purchasing an additional 104,574 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 15.4% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 17,837,846 shares of the company’s stock valued at $963,422,000 after purchasing an additional 2,374,301 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 22.7% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,608,921 shares of the company’s stock valued at $843,049,000 after purchasing an additional 2,890,388 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 1.3% during the second quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 10,895,147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $660,577,000 after purchasing an additional 143,239 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $330,666,000.

USMV stock traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $62.91. 2,895,861 shares of the company traded hands. The business has a 50 day moving average of $61.31 and a 200-day moving average of $61.54. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF has a 52-week low of $47.44 and a 52-week high of $55.45.

