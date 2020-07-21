Curtis Advisory Group LLC Sells 235 Shares of Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC)

Curtis Advisory Group LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC) by 19.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 980 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 235 shares during the period. Curtis Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Northrop Grumman were worth $301,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Orser Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Northrop Grumman by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Orser Capital Management LLC now owns 7,494 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,616,000 after buying an additional 239 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Northrop Grumman by 100.9% during the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 28,452 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $9,787,000 after buying an additional 14,291 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Northrop Grumman by 59.4% during the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,830 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $665,000 after buying an additional 682 shares in the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Northrop Grumman by 15.8% during the fourth quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 2,430 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $836,000 after buying an additional 331 shares in the last quarter. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Northrop Grumman by 19.9% during the fourth quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,369 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $471,000 after buying an additional 227 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.97% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on NOC shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Northrop Grumman from $380.00 to $412.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. Seaport Global Securities started coverage on shares of Northrop Grumman in a report on Tuesday, May 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $398.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of Northrop Grumman in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $366.00 price target for the company. They noted that the move was a valuation call. ValuEngine lowered shares of Northrop Grumman from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Finally, Cowen raised shares of Northrop Grumman from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $360.00 to $370.00 in a report on Friday, May 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $381.83.

NOC stock traded down $5.35 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $301.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 921,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,104,050. Northrop Grumman Co. has a 52 week low of $263.31 and a 52 week high of $385.01. The stock has a market cap of $50.45 billion, a PE ratio of 22.72 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $313.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $335.25.

Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The aerospace company reported $5.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.51 by ($0.36). The business had revenue of $8.62 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.54 billion. Northrop Grumman had a net margin of 6.57% and a return on equity of 39.22%. Northrop Grumman’s revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $5.06 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Northrop Grumman Co. will post 22.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Northrop Grumman Company Profile

Northrop Grumman Corporation, a security company, provides products in the areas of autonomous systems, cyber, space, strikes, and logistics and modernizations in the United States, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Aerospace Systems, Innovation Systems, Mission Systems, and Technology Services.

