Curtis Advisory Group LLC Trims Holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG)

Curtis Advisory Group LLC reduced its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG) by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 60,214 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,574 shares during the period. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF comprises 4.4% of Curtis Advisory Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Curtis Advisory Group LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF worth $6,114,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCHG. Provident Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $124,000. Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp bought a new stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $241,000. Aprio Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 21.4% in the second quarter. Aprio Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,972 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,216,000 after acquiring an additional 2,110 shares during the last quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 14.2% in the second quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,481 shares of the company’s stock valued at $473,000 after acquiring an additional 556 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Well Done LLC boosted its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 6.1% in the second quarter. Well Done LLC now owns 19,359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,966,000 after acquiring an additional 1,105 shares during the last quarter.

SCHG stock traded up $2.19 during trading on Monday, hitting $108.70. The company had a trading volume of 614,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 734,861. The business has a 50-day moving average of $101.84 and a 200-day moving average of $93.57. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF has a one year low of $67.25 and a one year high of $108.98.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Growth Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap growth portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

