CVS Health Corp (NYSE:CVS) Shares Sold by Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC

Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC trimmed its position in shares of CVS Health Corp (NYSE:CVS) by 2.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,303 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 215 shares during the quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $604,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Abbrea Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of CVS Health by 2.6% during the first quarter. Abbrea Capital LLC now owns 6,198 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $368,000 after acquiring an additional 159 shares during the period. Advisory Alpha LLC boosted its holdings in CVS Health by 25.2% during the first quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC now owns 799 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. Ballast Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in CVS Health by 3.0% during the first quarter. Ballast Advisors LLC now owns 5,836 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $346,000 after buying an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC boosted its holdings in CVS Health by 1.3% during the first quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 13,531 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $803,000 after buying an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC boosted its holdings in CVS Health by 4.9% during the first quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 3,715 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $220,000 after buying an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.04% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Alan Lotvin purchased 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 11th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $63.14 per share, with a total value of $315,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 15,161 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $957,265.54. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP James David Clark sold 6,234 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total transaction of $405,210.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 4,817 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $313,105. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CVS traded down $1.45 on Monday, hitting $63.91. 5,675,700 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,244,448. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $83.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.76. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $64.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $65.00. CVS Health Corp has a 1 year low of $52.04 and a 1 year high of $77.03.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $66.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $64.11 billion. CVS Health had a net margin of 2.76% and a return on equity of 15.17%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.62 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that CVS Health Corp will post 7.11 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, July 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.13%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 22nd. CVS Health’s payout ratio is 28.25%.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $62.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $97.00 to $94.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 4th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $85.00 to $79.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $71.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, SVB Leerink assumed coverage on shares of CVS Health in a report on Wednesday, July 1st. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $72.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $80.35.

CVS Health Company Profile

CVS Health Corporation provides health services and plans in the United States. Its Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions, such as plan design and administration, formulary management, retail pharmacy network management, mail order pharmacy, specialty pharmacy and infusion, Medicare Part D, clinical, disease management, and medical spend management services.

