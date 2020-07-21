Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) Shares Bought by Palmer Knight Co

Palmer Knight Co increased its stake in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 30,726 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 355 shares during the quarter. Danaher makes up 4.2% of Palmer Knight Co’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Palmer Knight Co’s holdings in Danaher were worth $5,433,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Danaher by 33.9% in the 2nd quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 241 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Geneva Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Danaher by 19.1% during the 2nd quarter. Geneva Partners LLC now owns 4,605 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $814,000 after purchasing an additional 740 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its holdings in Danaher by 71.3% during the 2nd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 104,706 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $18,514,000 after purchasing an additional 43,565 shares during the last quarter. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Danaher during the 2nd quarter valued at $215,000. Finally, Empirical Finance LLC lifted its holdings in Danaher by 13.8% during the 2nd quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 4,226 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $747,000 after purchasing an additional 511 shares during the last quarter. 77.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have issued reports on DHR. Citigroup raised their price target on Danaher from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on Danaher from $187.00 to $183.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 15th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $136.00 price target on shares of Danaher in a report on Monday, March 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Danaher from $147.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Danaher from $165.00 to $169.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $176.87.

Shares of Danaher stock traded up $2.42 on Monday, reaching $193.37. 2,030,700 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,259,780. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $176.23 and its 200-day moving average is $159.63. Danaher Co. has a one year low of $119.60 and a one year high of $193.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.32. The firm has a market cap of $134.88 billion, a PE ratio of 43.95, a P/E/G ratio of 4.30 and a beta of 0.92.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The conglomerate reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.05. Danaher had a net margin of 16.85% and a return on equity of 11.52%. The company had revenue of $4.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.32 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.07 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Danaher Co. will post 4.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.37%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 25th. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.29%.

In related news, SVP Daniel Raskas sold 37,082 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.09, for a total value of $6,084,785.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 19,723 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,236,347.07. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Mitchell P. Rales acquired 141,420 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 29th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $164.69 per share, with a total value of $23,290,459.80. Following the purchase, the chairman now owns 2,298,302 shares in the company, valued at $378,507,356.38. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 85,318 shares of company stock valued at $13,941,119. 11.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The company operates through three segments; Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment provides mass spectrometers; cellular analysis, lab automation, and centrifugation instruments; microscopes; and genomics consumables.

