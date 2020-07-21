Dash (DASH) Price Reaches $69.25 on Top Exchanges

Dash (CURRENCY:DASH) traded down 1.3% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on July 20th. Dash has a market cap of $665.49 million and $149.13 million worth of Dash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Dash coin can currently be bought for $69.25 or 0.00755107 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Cryptopia, Indodax, C-CEX and Negocie Coins. During the last seven days, Dash has traded 3% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

MINDOL (MIN) traded 8.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.14 or 0.00012461 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.17 or 0.00143642 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded 19.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00003810 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0218 or 0.00000238 BTC.

Compound Coin (COMP) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

WeAreSatoshi (WSX) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00002989 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0728 or 0.00000794 BTC.

EuropeCoin (ERC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001755 BTC.

HitCoin (HTC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000025 BTC.

About Dash

DASH is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 18th, 2014. Dash’s total supply is 9,609,373 coins. Dash’s official Twitter account is @Dashpay and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Dash is /r/dashpay and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Dash’s official message board is www.dash.org/forum . Dash’s official website is www.dash.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Difficulty retargets each blockBlock reward decreases each block according to the formula: BaseReward = (MSupply – A)/218, where MSupply = (264 – 1) atomic units and 'A' is amount of already generated coinsPOW mechanism is a voting system for users”

Buying and Selling Dash

Dash can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bitbns, CEX.IO, Liquid, Bitfinex, Instant Bitex, Braziliex, WEX, ACX, xBTCe, Negocie Coins, HBUS, Bitinka, Koineks, Waves Decentralized Exchange, SouthXchange, OpenLedger DEX, HitBTC, Coinsuper, WazirX, Poloniex, BX Thailand, Cryptopia, Bitsane, Coinrail, ABCC, Kraken, Huobi, Bibox, TradeOgre, CryptoBridge, Trade Satoshi, Crex24, Graviex, CoinEx, LiteBit.eu, Cryptomate, Bleutrade, Liqui, Sistemkoin, Iquant, Binance, Trade By Trade, C2CX, Upbit, BiteBTC, Gate.io, BitFlip, Coinbe, BitBay, COSS, Bittrex, Bithumb, Bit-Z, Exrates, Indodax, Kuna, Coinsquare, Kucoin, C-Patex, Altcoin Trader, Stocks.Exchange, Tux Exchange, Mercatox, LocalTrade, YoBit, OKEx, Coindeal, Coinhub, Coinroom, Ovis, Exmo, ZB.COM, C-CEX, Tidex, BTC Trade UA, LBank, B2BX, Bisq, CoinExchange, Bittylicious and Livecoin. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Dash should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Dash using one of the exchanges listed above.

