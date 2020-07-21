DaTa eXchange Price Hits $0.0194 on Exchanges (DTX)

DaTa eXchange (CURRENCY:DTX) traded 5.3% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on July 20th. In the last seven days, DaTa eXchange has traded up 41% against the US dollar. DaTa eXchange has a market capitalization of $1.49 million and approximately $9,521.00 worth of DaTa eXchange was traded on exchanges in the last day. One DaTa eXchange token can now be purchased for $0.0194 or 0.00000215 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including BitForex and CoinFalcon.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001544 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $4.21 or 0.00045931 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $453.88 or 0.04951727 BTC.

Aave (LEND) traded 13.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00003378 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00002812 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Kyber Network (KNC) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.62 or 0.00017640 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $5.16 or 0.00056243 BTC.

Ampleforth (AMPL) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.01 or 0.00032819 BTC.

DaTa eXchange Token Profile

DTX is a token. It was first traded on January 22nd, 2018. DaTa eXchange’s total supply is 225,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 76,968,572 tokens. DaTa eXchange’s official website is databrokerdao.com . The official message board for DaTa eXchange is medium.com/databrokerdao . The Reddit community for DaTa eXchange is /r/DatabrokerDAO and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . DaTa eXchange’s official Twitter account is @DataBrokerDAO

DaTa eXchange Token Trading

DaTa eXchange can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinFalcon and BitForex. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DaTa eXchange directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade DaTa eXchange should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy DaTa eXchange using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

