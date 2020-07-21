Davis R M Inc. Acquires 1,369 Shares of BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA)

Davis R M Inc. raised its holdings in BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA) by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 452,342 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,369 shares during the quarter. Davis R M Inc. owned approximately 0.22% of BorgWarner worth $15,968,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of BorgWarner during the fourth quarter worth $93,920,000. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of BorgWarner by 91.7% during the first quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 2,839,336 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $69,195,000 after acquiring an additional 1,358,396 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of BorgWarner by 57.7% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,107,372 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $75,729,000 after acquiring an additional 1,136,696 shares during the last quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of BorgWarner by 9.0% during the first quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 12,086,438 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $294,547,000 after acquiring an additional 993,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of BorgWarner by 13.6% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,421,578 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $180,864,000 after acquiring an additional 886,394 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.09% of the company’s stock.

Get BorgWarner alerts:

In other news, VP Brady D. Ericson sold 29,156 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.43, for a total transaction of $916,373.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 35,892 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,128,085.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Brady D. Ericson sold 10,279 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.65, for a total value of $376,725.35. Insiders have sold 83,935 shares of company stock valued at $2,888,093 over the last ninety days. 0.51% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded BorgWarner from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $37.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. Barclays boosted their target price on BorgWarner from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on BorgWarner from $35.00 to $23.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. Deutsche Bank upped their price objective on BorgWarner from $27.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded BorgWarner from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.19.

NYSE:BWA traded up $0.28 on Monday, reaching $37.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,128,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,552,163. BorgWarner Inc. has a 1-year low of $17.00 and a 1-year high of $46.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.76. The firm has a market cap of $7.83 billion, a PE ratio of 10.92, a PEG ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.74. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $34.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $32.11.

BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The auto parts company reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $2.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.01 billion. BorgWarner had a return on equity of 17.15% and a net margin of 7.24%. The company’s revenue was down 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.00 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that BorgWarner Inc. will post 1.83 EPS for the current year.

BorgWarner Profile

BorgWarner Inc provides solutions for combustion, hybrid, and electric vehicles worldwide. It operates in two segments, Engine and Drivetrain. The Engine segment develops and manufactures turbochargers; eBoosters; and timing systems products, including timing chains, variable cam timing crankshaft and camshaft sprockets, tensioners, guides and snubbers, front-wheel drive transmission chains, four-wheel drive chains, and hybrid power transmission chains.

Read More: Example of operating income, EBIT and EBITDA

Receive News & Ratings for BorgWarner Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BorgWarner and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.