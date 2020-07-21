Davis R M Inc. Boosts Stake in Invesco BulletShares 2020 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCK)

Davis R M Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2020 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCK) by 42.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 404,742 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 119,832 shares during the period. Davis R M Inc.’s holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2020 Corporate Bond ETF were worth $8,613,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2020 Corporate Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Royal Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2020 Corporate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $47,000. Savior LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2020 Corporate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $51,000. Marquette Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2020 Corporate Bond ETF by 251.7% in the 1st quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC now owns 2,655 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 1,900 shares during the period. Finally, Golden State Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2020 Corporate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $136,000.

Get Invesco BulletShares 2020 Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA BSCK traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $21.24. The stock had a trading volume of 278,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 551,251. The company has a 50 day moving average of $21.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of $21.22. Invesco BulletShares 2020 Corporate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $19.67 and a twelve month high of $21.41.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BSCK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco BulletShares 2020 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCK).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2020 Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2020 Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.