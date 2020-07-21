Davis R M Inc. Boosts Stake in NextEra Energy Inc (NYSE:NEE)

Davis R M Inc. raised its position in NextEra Energy Inc (NYSE:NEE) by 9.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 195,777 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 17,204 shares during the period. NextEra Energy accounts for 1.7% of Davis R M Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Davis R M Inc.’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $47,020,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lionsbridge Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in NextEra Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Lion Street Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in NextEra Energy in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in NextEra Energy in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. AlphaCore Capital LLC purchased a new stake in NextEra Energy in the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Column Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 113.2% during the 1st quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 162 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.00% of the company’s stock.

Get NextEra Energy alerts:

NEE traded down $1.05 on Monday, hitting $274.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,592,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,775,931. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $251.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $246.64. The firm has a market cap of $134.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.85 and a beta of 0.21. NextEra Energy Inc has a 12 month low of $174.80 and a 12 month high of $283.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 22nd. The utilities provider reported $2.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $4.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.88 billion. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 17.77% and a return on equity of 10.38%. NextEra Energy’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.20 EPS. Equities analysts predict that NextEra Energy Inc will post 9.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other NextEra Energy news, CEO Eric E. Silagy sold 7,389 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $236.13, for a total value of $1,744,764.57. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 42,556 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,048,748.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO James L. Robo sold 70,968 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $227.05, for a total transaction of $16,113,284.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 100,924 shares of company stock valued at $23,482,188. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

NEE has been the subject of a number of research reports. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $296.00 to $290.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, June 22nd. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $240.00 to $246.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $256.00 to $252.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $269.00 to $220.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $256.46.

NextEra Energy Company Profile

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, and natural gas-fired facilities. It also provides risk management services related to power and gas consumption.

See Also: How to interpret the current ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NEE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NextEra Energy Inc (NYSE:NEE).

Receive News & Ratings for NextEra Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NextEra Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.