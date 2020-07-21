Davis R M Inc. Buys 3,380 Shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB)

Davis R M Inc. increased its stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB) by 9.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 39,194 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,380 shares during the period. Davis R M Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF were worth $6,729,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $4,973,000. FSA Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Wealth Quarterback LLC bought a new position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Horan Securities Inc. bought a new position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000.

NYSEARCA IWB traded up $1.66 on Monday, reaching $180.83. 467,800 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,266,296. iShares Russell 1000 ETF has a 12 month low of $120.20 and a 12 month high of $188.47. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $173.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $166.84.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 1,000 largest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

