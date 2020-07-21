Davis R M Inc. Buys 79,295 Shares of Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI)

Davis R M Inc. raised its stake in shares of Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) by 43.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 263,517 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 79,295 shares during the period. Davis R M Inc.’s holdings in Activision Blizzard were worth $20,001,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Capital International Investors raised its position in Activision Blizzard by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 59,362,226 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,530,860,000 after purchasing an additional 2,295,133 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Activision Blizzard by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 52,051,234 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,096,008,000 after purchasing an additional 2,149,264 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Activision Blizzard by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 11,991,995 shares of the company’s stock worth $712,165,000 after purchasing an additional 721,775 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Activision Blizzard by 65.3% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,571,832 shares of the company’s stock worth $509,853,000 after purchasing an additional 3,385,187 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in Activision Blizzard during the 4th quarter worth $495,007,000. 86.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, insider Collister Johnson sold 24,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.31, for a total value of $1,735,440.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Jesse Yang purchased 400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 27th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $68.52 per share, with a total value of $27,408.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $47,964. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 324,000 shares of company stock worth $23,504,440 in the last three months. Insiders own 1.13% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on ATVI shares. MKM Partners raised their target price on Activision Blizzard from $80.00 to $87.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Activision Blizzard from $64.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 18th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on Activision Blizzard from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. Nomura Instinet lifted their price objective on Activision Blizzard from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Activision Blizzard from $61.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, twenty-seven have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $76.09.

ATVI stock traded up $2.52 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $81.16. 5,555,400 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,987,627. The stock has a market cap of $62.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.18, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a quick ratio of 2.78, a current ratio of 2.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. Activision Blizzard, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $44.81 and a fifty-two week high of $82.05. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $75.64 and its 200 day moving average price is $65.90.

Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $1.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.32 billion. Activision Blizzard had a net margin of 24.21% and a return on equity of 14.57%. Activision Blizzard’s revenue was up 21.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.58 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Activision Blizzard, Inc. will post 2.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Activision Blizzard Profile

Activision Blizzard, Inc develops and distributes content and services on video game consoles, personal computers (PC), and mobile devices. The company operates through three segments: Activision Publishing, Inc; Blizzard Entertainment, Inc; and King Digital Entertainment. It develops, publishes, and sells interactive software products and entertainment content for the console and PC platforms through retail and digital channels, including subscription, full-game, and in-game sales, as well as by licensing software to third-party or related-party companies; and offers downloadable content.

