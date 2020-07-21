Davis R M Inc. Decreases Position in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL)

Davis R M Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 198,355 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 5,054 shares during the period. Ecolab accounts for 1.4% of Davis R M Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Davis R M Inc. owned approximately 0.07% of Ecolab worth $39,463,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. First Manhattan Co. increased its stake in shares of Ecolab by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 6,042 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $941,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Valtinson Bruner Financial Planning LLC increased its stake in shares of Ecolab by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Valtinson Bruner Financial Planning LLC now owns 6,412 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,228,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc. increased its stake in shares of Ecolab by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc. now owns 13,325 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,076,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Somerset Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Ecolab by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Somerset Group LLC now owns 3,276 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $510,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Argus Investors Counsel Inc. increased its stake in shares of Ecolab by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Argus Investors Counsel Inc. now owns 2,623 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $409,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.14% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:ECL traded down $0.51 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $209.85. The stock had a trading volume of 1,297,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,795,696. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $206.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $192.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.15. Ecolab Inc. has a one year low of $124.60 and a one year high of $231.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $61.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.67, a P/E/G ratio of 4.17 and a beta of 1.00.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The basic materials company reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $3.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.49 billion. Ecolab had a net margin of 10.32% and a return on equity of 20.12%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.03 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Ecolab Inc. will post 4.81 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 16th were given a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.90%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 15th. Ecolab’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 32.30%.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Ecolab in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $212.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Ecolab from $185.00 to $164.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $175.00 price objective on shares of Ecolab in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Ecolab from $164.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Ecolab from $165.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $189.86.

In other news, EVP Timothy P. Mulhere sold 22,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.16, for a total transaction of $4,677,648.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 39,572 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,118,591.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Victoria Reich sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.93, for a total transaction of $209,930.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 21,306 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,472,768.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 51,989 shares of company stock worth $10,658,061. Corporate insiders own 1.22% of the company’s stock.

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and energy technologies and services worldwide. The company operates through Global Industrial, Global Institutional, Global Energy, and Other segments. The Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions primarily to industrial customers within the manufacturing, food and beverage processing, transportation, chemical, primary metals and mining, power generation, pulp and paper, pharmaceutical, and commercial laundry.

