Davis R M Inc. Decreases Stake in Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC)

Davis R M Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC) by 22.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 266,765 shares of the company’s stock after selling 78,023 shares during the period. Davis R M Inc.’s holdings in Henry Schein were worth $15,576,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its position in shares of Henry Schein by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 203,886 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,903,000 after purchasing an additional 10,757 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in shares of Henry Schein by 41.2% during the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 16,943 shares of the company’s stock worth $989,000 after purchasing an additional 4,942 shares in the last quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Henry Schein during the 2nd quarter worth $271,000. Bridge Creek Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Henry Schein by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bridge Creek Capital Management LLC now owns 41,452 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,420,000 after purchasing an additional 303 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of Henry Schein by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 51,665 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,017,000 after buying an additional 1,977 shares in the last quarter.

Several research firms recently commented on HSIC. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Henry Schein from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Cfra decreased their price objective on shares of Henry Schein from $69.00 to $60.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $59.00 price objective on shares of Henry Schein in a research report on Sunday, April 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Henry Schein from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $71.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday. Finally, Barrington Research lowered shares of Henry Schein from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $64.33.

In other news, VP Walter Siegel sold 1,149 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total transaction of $74,685.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 51,620 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,355,300. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 1.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ HSIC traded down $0.53 on Monday, reaching $66.44. 1,469,700 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,725,862. Henry Schein, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $41.85 and a fifty-two week high of $73.99. The company has a 50 day moving average of $59.87 and a 200 day moving average of $59.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.40 billion, a PE ratio of 13.64, a P/E/G ratio of 4.96 and a beta of 0.98.

Henry Schein (NASDAQ:HSIC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.20. Henry Schein had a net margin of 7.11% and a return on equity of 15.19%. The company had revenue of $2.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.32 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.80 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Henry Schein, Inc. will post 2.13 earnings per share for the current year.

About Henry Schein

Henry Schein, Inc provides health care products and services to dental practitioners and laboratories, physician practices, government, institutional health care clinics, and other alternate care clinics worldwide. It operates through two segments, Health Care Distribution, and Technology and Value-Added Services.

