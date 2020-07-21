Davis R M Inc. Has $15.30 Million Holdings in Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS)

Davis R M Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS) by 7.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 192,788 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 14,888 shares during the quarter. Davis R M Inc. owned 0.09% of Northern Trust worth $15,296,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Northern Trust during the 4th quarter worth about $237,000. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ raised its stake in shares of Northern Trust by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 35,307 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $3,751,000 after purchasing an additional 1,279 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Northern Trust by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 54,662 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $5,807,000 after purchasing an additional 2,348 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in shares of Northern Trust by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 845,035 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $89,777,000 after purchasing an additional 22,893 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of Northern Trust by 36.1% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 919,488 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $97,687,000 after purchasing an additional 243,761 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.62% of the company’s stock.

Get Northern Trust alerts:

In other news, EVP Mark C. Gossett sold 5,115 shares of Northern Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.08, for a total transaction of $424,954.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Robert P. Browne sold 5,000 shares of Northern Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.82, for a total value of $424,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.72% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NTRS has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Northern Trust from $92.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 25th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Northern Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $74.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Northern Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $88.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, June 15th. UBS Group downgraded Northern Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $65.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, April 6th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded Northern Trust from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Northern Trust has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $88.61.

NTRS traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $77.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,528,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,562,299. The stock has a market cap of $16.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.62, a PEG ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $81.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $85.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Northern Trust Co. has a twelve month low of $60.67 and a twelve month high of $110.48.

Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The asset manager reported $1.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $1.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.54 billion. Northern Trust had a return on equity of 15.18% and a net margin of 21.88%. The company’s revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.48 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Northern Trust Co. will post 5.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 12th were issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 11th. Northern Trust’s payout ratio is presently 42.23%.

About Northern Trust

Northern Trust Corporation, a financial holding company, provides wealth management, asset servicing, asset management, and banking solutions for corporations, institutions, families, and individuals worldwide. It operates in two segments, Corporate & Institutional Services (C&IS) and Wealth Management.

Featured Story: Determine Your Level of Risk Tolerance

Receive News & Ratings for Northern Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northern Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.