Davis R M Inc. Has $17.59 Million Stake in T. Rowe Price Group Inc (NASDAQ:TROW)

Davis R M Inc. decreased its position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group Inc (NASDAQ:TROW) by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 142,458 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 9,079 shares during the quarter. Davis R M Inc. owned approximately 0.06% of T. Rowe Price Group worth $17,594,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Advisory Alpha LLC boosted its holdings in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 29.8% during the 4th quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC now owns 366 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its position in T. Rowe Price Group by 52.7% during the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 252 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd raised its position in T. Rowe Price Group by 36.3% during the 1st quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 398 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. National Asset Management Inc. raised its position in T. Rowe Price Group by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,863 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $280,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. raised its position in T. Rowe Price Group by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 9,821 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,197,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. 70.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Goldman Sachs Group lowered T. Rowe Price Group from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $120.00 to $84.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. Deutsche Bank lowered their target price on T. Rowe Price Group from $141.00 to $139.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on T. Rowe Price Group from $142.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on T. Rowe Price Group from $101.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered T. Rowe Price Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 13th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. T. Rowe Price Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $117.42.

Shares of TROW traded up $0.45 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $134.22. The stock had a trading volume of 853,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,532,818. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 4.55 and a quick ratio of 4.55. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $125.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $119.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.15. T. Rowe Price Group Inc has a 1-year low of $82.51 and a 1-year high of $139.82.

T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The asset manager reported $1.87 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.79 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $1.46 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.43 billion. T. Rowe Price Group had a return on equity of 29.22% and a net margin of 33.86%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.87 EPS. Equities analysts predict that T. Rowe Price Group Inc will post 7.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 15th were paid a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 12th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.68%. T. Rowe Price Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 44.61%.

In other T. Rowe Price Group news, VP David Oestreicher sold 3,500 shares of T. Rowe Price Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.85, for a total transaction of $422,975.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 97,673 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,803,782.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Mary K. Bush sold 1,851 shares of T. Rowe Price Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.34, for a total value of $213,494.34. Following the transaction, the director now owns 15,955 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,840,249.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 8,851 shares of company stock valued at $1,047,719 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

About T. Rowe Price Group

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to individuals, institutional investors, retirement plans, financial intermediaries, and institutions. It launches and manages equity and fixed income mutual funds. The firm invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe.

