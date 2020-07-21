Davis R M Inc. Has $18.54 Million Position in Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp (NASDAQ:CTSH)

Davis R M Inc. lifted its position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp (NASDAQ:CTSH) by 0.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 326,317 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock after buying an additional 532 shares during the period. Davis R M Inc. owned about 0.06% of Cognizant Technology Solutions worth $18,541,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 40.0% during the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 588 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 168 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 1,818.9% during the first quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 1,017 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 964 shares during the period. Brooktree Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions during the fourth quarter worth about $50,000. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions during the fourth quarter worth about $52,000. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions during the fourth quarter worth about $68,000. 90.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms recently issued reports on CTSH. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $52.00 to $51.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 8th. UBS Group dropped their target price on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $57.00 to $37.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in a report on Friday, May 8th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 13th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Cognizant Technology Solutions from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $49.00 to $60.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 10th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $63.29.

In related news, insider Malcolm Frank sold 1,492 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.83, for a total transaction of $81,806.36. Following the sale, the insider now owns 32,924 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,805,222.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, General Counsel Matthew W. Friedrich sold 459 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.62, for a total value of $25,070.58. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 1,072 shares in the company, valued at approximately $58,552.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 5,794 shares of company stock worth $318,107. 0.31% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ CTSH traded up $0.28 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $61.71. 2,134,900 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,064,428. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.34, a P/E/G ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 2.90 and a current ratio of 2.90. Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp has a 52 week low of $40.01 and a 52 week high of $71.48. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $55.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $56.85.

Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The information technology service provider reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $4.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.22 billion. Cognizant Technology Solutions had a return on equity of 20.90% and a net margin of 10.46%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.91 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp will post 3.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Cognizant Technology Solutions

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation, a professional services company, provides consulting and technology, and outsourcing services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Financial Services; Healthcare; Products and Resources; and Communications, Media and Technology. It offers analytics and artificial intelligence, digital engineering, intelligent process automation, interactive, and hybrid cloud services and solutions; and application development, systems integration, application testing and maintenance, infrastructure, and business process services.

