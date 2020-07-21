Davis R M Inc. Has $20.72 Million Stock Holdings in WEX Inc (NYSE:WEX)

Davis R M Inc. raised its holdings in WEX Inc (NYSE:WEX) by 24.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 125,566 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 25,030 shares during the quarter. Davis R M Inc. owned 0.29% of WEX worth $20,720,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Belpointe Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of WEX by 13.4% in the 2nd quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 4,650 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $767,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares in the last quarter. Kirr Marbach & Co. LLC IN boosted its holdings in shares of WEX by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Kirr Marbach & Co. LLC IN now owns 33,024 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,449,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC boosted its holdings in shares of WEX by 13.4% in the 2nd quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 91,658 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $15,124,000 after purchasing an additional 10,802 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of WEX in the 2nd quarter valued at $356,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of WEX by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,323 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $218,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. 99.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get WEX alerts:

Shares of WEX stock traded down $1.12 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $162.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 247,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 621,604. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $162.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $162.95. WEX Inc has a 52 week low of $71.12 and a 52 week high of $236.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.33. The company has a market cap of $7.08 billion, a PE ratio of 106.90, a P/E/G ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.93.

WEX (NYSE:WEX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The business services provider reported $1.81 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.05 by ($0.24). WEX had a return on equity of 19.68% and a net margin of 3.76%. The business had revenue of $431.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $427.21 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.72 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that WEX Inc will post 6.37 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on WEX shares. SunTrust Banks increased their price target on WEX from $100.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on WEX from $153.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Deutsche Bank increased their price target on WEX from $150.00 to $172.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. Barclays increased their price target on WEX from $135.00 to $147.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares started coverage on WEX in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. They issued a “positive” rating and a $210.00 price target for the company. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. WEX presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $198.00.

In other news, CFO Roberto Simon sold 9,251 shares of WEX stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.70, for a total value of $1,098,093.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 10,878 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,291,218.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Joel Alan Dearborn, Jr. sold 1,950 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.00, for a total value of $300,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 3,439 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $529,606. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

WEX Company Profile

WEX Inc provides corporate card payment solutions in North and South America, the Asia Pacific, and Europe. It operates through three segments: Fleet Solutions, Travel and Corporate Solutions, and Health and Employee Benefit Solutions. The Fleet Solutions segment offers fleet vehicle payment processing services.

Featured Article: Mutual funds are not immune from market timing



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WEX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for WEX Inc (NYSE:WEX).

Receive News & Ratings for WEX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WEX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.