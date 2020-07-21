Davis R M Inc. Has $27.71 Million Stock Holdings in Aon PLC (NYSE:AON)

Davis R M Inc. increased its position in Aon PLC (NYSE:AON) by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 143,883 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,570 shares during the period. Davis R M Inc. owned 0.06% of AON worth $27,712,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of AON. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. grew its stake in shares of AON by 3,750.0% in the 1st quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 154 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in AON during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Magellan Asset Management Ltd acquired a new position in AON during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC acquired a new position in AON during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Retirement Network acquired a new position in AON during the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Institutional investors own 84.75% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Michael Neller sold 750 shares of AON stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.50, for a total value of $142,875.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,459 shares in the company, valued at approximately $658,939.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, President Eric Andersen sold 1,500 shares of AON stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.13, for a total transaction of $298,695.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 102,814 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,473,351.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 2,850 shares of company stock worth $560,250 in the last ninety days. 0.97% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

AON has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. UBS Group cut their price target on AON from $202.00 to $197.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on AON from $214.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 25th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $200.00 price target on shares of AON in a research note on Monday. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on AON from $225.00 to $216.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. Finally, Cfra cut their price target on AON from $230.00 to $205.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. AON currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $209.27.

Shares of NYSE:AON traded up $0.24 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $203.90. The company had a trading volume of 1,136,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,538,614. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91. The firm has a market cap of $47.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.38 and a beta of 0.88. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $192.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $196.18. Aon PLC has a one year low of $143.93 and a one year high of $238.19.

AON (NYSE:AON) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 1st. The financial services provider reported $3.68 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.67 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $3.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.28 billion. AON had a net margin of 14.84% and a return on equity of 63.91%. AON’s revenue was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.31 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Aon PLC will post 9.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 14th. Investors of record on Monday, August 3rd will be issued a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 31st. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.86%. AON’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.19%.

Aon plc, a professional services firm, provides advisory and solutions based on risk, retirement, and health to clients. It offers commercial risk solutions, including retail brokerage, cyber, and global risk consulting solutions, as well as acts as a captive insurance provider; and health solutions, such as health and benefits brokerages, and health care exchanges.

