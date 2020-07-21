Davis R M Inc. Has $34.63 Million Holdings in QUALCOMM, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Davis R M Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCOM) by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 379,718 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,431 shares during the period. QUALCOMM accounts for approximately 1.2% of Davis R M Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest position. Davis R M Inc.’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $34,634,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. FSA Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in QUALCOMM during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Hexavest Inc. lifted its holdings in QUALCOMM by 109.6% during the second quarter. Hexavest Inc. now owns 327 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. Harwood Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in QUALCOMM during the first quarter worth about $32,000. RMR Wealth Builders bought a new position in QUALCOMM during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in QUALCOMM by 118.7% during the first quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 503 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 273 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.50% of the company’s stock.

QUALCOMM stock traded up $0.94 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $93.17. 5,399,300 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,636,292. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.42. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $89.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $82.30. QUALCOMM, Inc. has a twelve month low of $58.00 and a twelve month high of $96.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $103.75 billion, a PE ratio of 27.57, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.34.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The wireless technology company reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.09. QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 69.92% and a net margin of 16.36%. The firm had revenue of $5.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.04 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.77 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that QUALCOMM, Inc. will post 3.08 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.65 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 2nd. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.79%. QUALCOMM’s payout ratio is currently 91.55%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on QUALCOMM from $94.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. BidaskClub lowered QUALCOMM from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, June 27th. Charter Equity restated a “hold” rating on shares of QUALCOMM in a report on Thursday, April 30th. BNP Paribas lowered QUALCOMM from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $65.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. Finally, Tigress Financial restated a “buy” rating on shares of QUALCOMM in a report on Friday, April 17th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $95.09.

In other news, CEO Steven M. Mollenkopf sold 219,131 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.66, for a total value of $20,523,809.46. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Donald J. Rosenberg sold 11,038 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.68, for a total value of $967,811.84. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 3,591 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $314,858.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 231,815 shares of company stock valued at $21,622,429. Company insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

QUALCOMM Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and markets digital communication products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on code division multiple access (CDMA), orthogonal frequency division multiple access, and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

