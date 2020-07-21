Davis R M Inc. Has $5.46 Million Stake in Toll Brothers Inc (NYSE:TOL)

Davis R M Inc. lowered its stake in Toll Brothers Inc (NYSE:TOL) by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 167,460 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 7,876 shares during the quarter. Davis R M Inc. owned 0.13% of Toll Brothers worth $5,458,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TOL. Arkadios Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Toll Brothers in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Toll Brothers by 124.9% in the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,900 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 1,055 shares in the last quarter. Hoey Investments Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Toll Brothers in the 1st quarter valued at $39,000. Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Toll Brothers in the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, CWM LLC increased its stake in shares of Toll Brothers by 68.4% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,504 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 1,017 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.51% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE TOL traded down $0.72 during trading on Monday, hitting $34.70. The stock had a trading volume of 1,457,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,863,045. Toll Brothers Inc has a 12 month low of $13.28 and a 12 month high of $49.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 6.84 and a quick ratio of 1.21. The company has a market capitalization of $4.36 billion, a PE ratio of 10.18 and a beta of 1.69. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $33.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of $32.89.

Toll Brothers (NYSE:TOL) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 27th. The construction company reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.14. Toll Brothers had a net margin of 6.85% and a return on equity of 9.91%. The firm had revenue of $1.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.47 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.87 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Toll Brothers Inc will post 2.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 24th. Investors of record on Friday, July 10th will be issued a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.27%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 9th. Toll Brothers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 10.92%.

TOL has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Toll Brothers from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Toll Brothers from $16.50 to $24.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Toll Brothers in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $31.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Toll Brothers from $31.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 29th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Toll Brothers from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $39.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Monday, June 29th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Toll Brothers currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $37.53.

In related news, CEO Douglas C. Jr. Yearley sold 120,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.31, for a total value of $4,117,200.00. Also, CEO Douglas C. Jr. Yearley sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.19, for a total transaction of $1,085,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 350,457 shares in the company, valued at $12,683,038.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 10.94% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Toll Brothers Company Profile

Toll Brothers, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, builds, markets, sells, and arranges finance for detached and attached homes in luxury residential communities in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Traditional Home Building and City Living. It also designs, builds, markets, and sells homes in urban infill markets through Toll Brothers City Living.

