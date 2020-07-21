Davis R M Inc. Has $56.67 Million Stake in American Water Works Company Inc (NYSE:AWK)

Davis R M Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of American Water Works Company Inc (NYSE:AWK) by 1.8% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 440,477 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,891 shares during the period. American Water Works accounts for about 2.0% of Davis R M Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. Davis R M Inc.’s holdings in American Water Works were worth $56,672,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in AWK. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC raised its stake in American Water Works by 858.3% during the first quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 230 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. First Financial Corp IN raised its stake in shares of American Water Works by 118.0% in the second quarter. First Financial Corp IN now owns 218 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares during the period. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American Water Works in the first quarter valued at $40,000. ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American Water Works in the fourth quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, Centersquare Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American Water Works in the first quarter valued at $48,000. 84.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Lloyd M. Yates purchased 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $115.95 per share, with a total value of $231,900.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 4,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $475,395. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

American Water Works stock traded down $1.51 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $139.71. 695,900 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,192,698. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.65. American Water Works Company Inc has a 12 month low of $92.00 and a 12 month high of $142.84. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $130.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of $127.42. The company has a market cap of $25.50 billion, a PE ratio of 40.03, a P/E/G ratio of 4.55 and a beta of 0.20.

American Water Works (NYSE:AWK) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The utilities provider reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.02. American Water Works had a net margin of 17.36% and a return on equity of 10.82%. The company had revenue of $844.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $837.39 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.61 EPS. American Water Works’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that American Water Works Company Inc will post 3.84 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on AWK. Barclays began coverage on shares of American Water Works in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $138.00 target price on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of American Water Works from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $134.00 to $146.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of American Water Works from $127.00 to $139.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, June 5th. Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on shares of American Water Works in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $130.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Cfra reduced their price target on shares of American Water Works from $131.00 to $111.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. American Water Works has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $135.75.

American Water Works Company, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides water and wastewater services in the United States and Canada. It offers water and wastewater services to approximately 1,600 communities in 16 states serving approximately 3.4 million active customers. The company serves residential customers; commercial customers, such as food and beverage providers, commercial property developers and proprietors, and energy suppliers; fire service and private fire customers; industrial customers, such as large-scale manufacturers, mining, and production operations; public authorities comprising government buildings and other public sector facilities; and other utilities and community water and wastewater systems.

