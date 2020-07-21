Davis R M Inc. Has $8.34 Million Stock Holdings in Globe Life Inc. (NYSE:GL)

Davis R M Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Globe Life Inc. (NYSE:GL) by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 112,316 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,013 shares during the quarter. Davis R M Inc. owned approximately 0.11% of Globe Life worth $8,337,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in GL. Advisor Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Globe Life by 10.2% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 6,304 shares of the company’s stock valued at $664,000 after purchasing an additional 582 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in Globe Life by 7.9% during the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 470,899 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,562,000 after buying an additional 34,332 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in Globe Life by 21.2% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 675,704 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,117,000 after buying an additional 118,310 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Globe Life by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 13,511 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,422,000 after buying an additional 798 shares during the period. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its position in Globe Life by 965.3% during the 4th quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 23,714 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,496,000 after buying an additional 21,488 shares during the period. 74.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE GL traded down $1.18 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $74.14. The company had a trading volume of 354,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 642,009. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a current ratio of 0.07. Globe Life Inc. has a one year low of $56.74 and a one year high of $111.43. The firm has a market cap of $8.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.07 and a beta of 1.10. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $76.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $84.89.

Globe Life (NYSE:GL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The company reported $1.73 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.01. Globe Life had a return on equity of 10.86% and a net margin of 16.32%. The company had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.17 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.64 earnings per share. Globe Life’s revenue was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Globe Life Inc. will post 6.67 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 6th will be given a $0.1875 dividend. This represents a $0.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 2nd. Globe Life’s dividend payout ratio is presently 11.11%.

Several research firms have weighed in on GL. Zacks Investment Research cut Globe Life from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $76.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, June 26th. SunTrust Banks lowered their price objective on Globe Life from $108.00 to $79.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 24th. ValuEngine cut Globe Life from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Globe Life from $87.00 to $77.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Globe Life from $72.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 6th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $84.57.

Globe Life Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various life and supplemental health insurance products, and annuities to lower middle to middle income households in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Life Insurance, Supplemental Health Insurance, Annuities, and Investments.

