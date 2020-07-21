Davis R M Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC)

Davis R M Inc. boosted its position in SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC) by 22.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 132,816 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 24,261 shares during the period. Davis R M Inc. owned about 0.09% of SEI Investments worth $7,302,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Smithfield Trust Co. lifted its position in shares of SEI Investments by 205.1% during the 1st quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 595 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new position in shares of SEI Investments during the 1st quarter valued at about $71,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of SEI Investments during the 1st quarter valued at about $82,000. Pendal Group Ltd lifted its position in shares of SEI Investments by 61.1% during the 1st quarter. Pendal Group Ltd now owns 2,135 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $99,000 after buying an additional 810 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Forsta AP Fonden purchased a new position in shares of SEI Investments during the 1st quarter valued at about $190,000. 73.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SEIC has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised SEI Investments from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 19th. BidaskClub raised SEI Investments from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday. TheStreet raised SEI Investments from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 2nd. Oppenheimer decreased their target price on SEI Investments from $60.00 to $58.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “hold” rating and set a $47.00 target price on shares of SEI Investments in a research note on Friday, April 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $53.33.

NASDAQ:SEIC traded down $0.26 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $56.89. The stock had a trading volume of 555,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 742,468. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 5.79 and a current ratio of 5.94. SEI Investments has a 52 week low of $35.40 and a 52 week high of $69.61. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $55.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $56.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.37 billion, a PE ratio of 17.57, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.31.

SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 23rd. The asset manager reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by ($0.05). SEI Investments had a return on equity of 29.17% and a net margin of 29.85%. The firm had revenue of $414.76 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $409.12 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.73 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that SEI Investments will post 2.99 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 23rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 15th were paid a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.46%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 12th. SEI Investments’s payout ratio is 21.60%.

About SEI Investments

SEI Investments Company is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides wealth management, retirement and investment solutions, asset management, asset administration, investment processing outsourcing solutions, financial services, and investment advisory services to its clients.

