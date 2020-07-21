Davis R M Inc. Increases Stock Position in Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCL)

Davis R M Inc. boosted its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCL) by 20.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 400,280 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 67,875 shares during the period. Davis R M Inc. owned about 0.43% of Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF worth $8,554,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF by 14.4% in the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,321,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,690,000 after acquiring an additional 291,811 shares during the last quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF by 2,366.9% during the first quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,507,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,614,000 after buying an additional 1,446,535 shares during the period. Gradient Investments LLC raised its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF by 40,954.0% during the second quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 1,122,005 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,977,000 after purchasing an additional 1,119,272 shares during the period. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF by 1.6% in the first quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,084,474 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,741,000 after acquiring an additional 16,911 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. increased its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF by 6.8% in the fourth quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 1,082,936 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,991,000 after acquiring an additional 69,024 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF stock traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $21.38. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 254,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 467,551. Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $17.15 and a 1-year high of $21.49. The business has a fifty day moving average of $21.40 and a 200 day moving average of $21.21.

