Davis R M Inc. Makes New $5.08 Million Investment in Zoetis Inc (NYSE:ZTS)

Davis R M Inc. bought a new position in Zoetis Inc (NYSE:ZTS) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 37,081 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,082,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ZTS. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its position in Zoetis by 26.3% in the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 98,331 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,015,000 after purchasing an additional 20,473 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Zoetis by 241.3% during the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 2,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $289,000 after buying an additional 1,513 shares in the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P lifted its position in shares of Zoetis by 9.5% during the 4th quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 968 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,000 after buying an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Ellington Management Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Zoetis during the 4th quarter valued at about $251,000. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Zoetis by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,020,093 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,509,000 after buying an additional 17,310 shares in the last quarter. 91.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ZTS has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Bank of America lifted their price objective on Zoetis from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday. UBS Group lowered their price objective on Zoetis from $146.00 to $126.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Argus reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Zoetis in a research report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Zoetis in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $152.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $147.00 price target on shares of Zoetis in a report on Monday, May 18th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $142.71.

NYSE:ZTS traded up $1.31 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $145.97. The stock had a trading volume of 1,173,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,360,388. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.22, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a current ratio of 2.77. Zoetis Inc has a 52 week low of $90.14 and a 52 week high of $146.68. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $137.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $132.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $69.29 billion, a PE ratio of 43.57, a PEG ratio of 5.15 and a beta of 0.77.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.09. Zoetis had a return on equity of 67.72% and a net margin of 25.41%. The business had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.50 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.88 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Zoetis Inc will post 3.33 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 17th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 16th. Zoetis’s payout ratio is 21.98%.

In other news, CEO Kristin C. Peck sold 10,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.31, for a total transaction of $1,378,755.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 43,759 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,745,994.29. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Heidi C. Chen sold 1,179 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.29, for a total value of $161,864.91. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,514 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,404,497.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 18,500 shares of company stock worth $2,439,082. Corporate insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Zoetis Company Profile

Zoetis Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products in the United States and internationally. It commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

