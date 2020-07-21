Davis R M Inc. Purchases 21,714 Shares of Palo Alto Networks Inc (NYSE:PANW)

Davis R M Inc. grew its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks Inc (NYSE:PANW) by 25.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 108,472 shares of the network technology company’s stock after buying an additional 21,714 shares during the quarter. Davis R M Inc. owned 0.11% of Palo Alto Networks worth $24,913,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Belpointe Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 6.7% in the 4th quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 2,849 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $659,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares during the period. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC now owns 1,772 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $291,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the period. Darrell & King LLC bought a new stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks in the 1st quarter worth approximately $21,744,000. AE Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,079 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $341,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the period. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 18.9% in the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 26,100 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $6,036,000 after purchasing an additional 4,149 shares during the period. 77.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Nir Zuk sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $194.20, for a total transaction of $2,330,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 986,875 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $191,651,125. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Mark D. Mclaughlin sold 950 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $249.00, for a total transaction of $236,550.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 97,304 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,228,696. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 36,950 shares of company stock valued at $8,165,670. Insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on PANW shares. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $269.00 price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a report on Friday, May 22nd. UBS Group lowered shares of Palo Alto Networks from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $216.00 to $221.00 in a research note on Monday, May 18th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $175.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 19th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $236.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. Finally, SunTrust Banks lifted their price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $220.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 18th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $255.77.

Palo Alto Networks stock traded up $11.79 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $251.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 980,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,490,178. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.45, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.29. The stock has a market cap of $24.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -106.61 and a beta of 1.19. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $233.13 and a 200-day moving average price of $214.19. Palo Alto Networks Inc has a 12 month low of $125.47 and a 12 month high of $255.84.

Palo Alto Networks (NYSE:PANW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 21st. The network technology company reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.37) by $1.54. The business had revenue of $869.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $831.52 million. Palo Alto Networks had a negative net margin of 7.01% and a negative return on equity of 6.50%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.31 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Palo Alto Networks Inc will post -0.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides security platform solutions worldwide. The company provides firewall appliances and software; Panorama, a security management solution for the control of appliances deployed on an end-customer's network as a virtual or a physical appliance; and Virtual System Upgrades, which are available as extensions to the virtual system capacity that ships with physical appliances.

