Davis R M Inc. Reduces Stock Position in Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX)

Davis R M Inc. reduced its holdings in Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX) by 0.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 89,047 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 644 shares during the period. Davis R M Inc. owned approximately 0.19% of Teleflex worth $32,411,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of TFX. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Teleflex by 21.7% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,818 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $5,384,000 after buying an additional 3,173 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Teleflex by 66.8% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 2,969 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,118,000 after buying an additional 1,189 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Teleflex by 20.9% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 613 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $231,000 after buying an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ grew its stake in shares of Teleflex by 16.9% in the 4th quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 10,263 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $3,863,000 after buying an additional 1,485 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp grew its stake in shares of Teleflex by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 36,679 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $13,808,000 after buying an additional 480 shares in the last quarter. 91.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Stephen K. M.D. Klasko sold 200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $342.26, for a total value of $68,452.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 938 shares in the company, valued at approximately $321,039.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO John Deren sold 1,093 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $330.10, for a total transaction of $360,799.30. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,253 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $413,615.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.21% of the company’s stock.

TFX traded up $2.92 on Monday, reaching $384.80. 133,000 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 269,376. Teleflex Incorporated has a one year low of $221.27 and a one year high of $398.65. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $364.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $349.98. The company has a market cap of $17.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a quick ratio of 2.38, a current ratio of 3.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79.

Teleflex (NYSE:TFX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The medical technology company reported $2.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.30 by $0.42. Teleflex had a net margin of 21.12% and a return on equity of 18.96%. The company had revenue of $630.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $609.07 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.24 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Teleflex Incorporated will post 10.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on TFX. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Teleflex from $425.00 to $375.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 1st. JMP Securities lowered their target price on shares of Teleflex from $395.00 to $385.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 1st. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $431.00 target price on shares of Teleflex in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Wells Fargo & Co raised their target price on shares of Teleflex from $365.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, SVB Leerink raised their target price on shares of Teleflex from $400.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Teleflex has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $383.40.

Teleflex Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and supplies single-use medical devices for common diagnostic and therapeutic procedures in critical care and surgical applications worldwide. It offers vascular access products that comprise Arrow branded catheters and related devices, including catheter positioning systems for use in the administration of intravenous medications and other therapies, the measurement of blood pressure, and the withdrawal of blood samples through a single puncture site; and devices for treating coronary and peripheral vascular disease.

