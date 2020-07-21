Davis R M Inc. Sells 19,709 Shares of AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME)

Davis R M Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME) by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 412,873 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 19,709 shares during the quarter. AMETEK accounts for about 1.3% of Davis R M Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest position. Davis R M Inc. owned about 0.18% of AMETEK worth $36,898,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Swiss National Bank lifted its position in AMETEK by 23.2% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 887,183 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $63,895,000 after purchasing an additional 167,200 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its position in AMETEK by 21.1% during the fourth quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 154,528 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $15,413,000 after purchasing an additional 26,925 shares during the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co lifted its position in AMETEK by 7.4% during the first quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 9,634 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $694,000 after purchasing an additional 666 shares during the last quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL lifted its position in AMETEK by 10.8% during the first quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL now owns 18,329 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,320,000 after purchasing an additional 1,790 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in AMETEK during the first quarter valued at $483,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.52% of the company’s stock.

AME stock traded down $1.52 during trading on Monday, hitting $91.43. The company had a trading volume of 998,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,632,695. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.41, a PEG ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 1.24. AMETEK, Inc. has a 52-week low of $54.82 and a 52-week high of $102.31. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $90.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $87.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

AMETEK (NYSE:AME) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The technology company reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.24 billion. AMETEK had a net margin of 18.48% and a return on equity of 18.77%. The firm’s revenue was down 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.00 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that AMETEK, Inc. will post 3.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 12th were given a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 11th. AMETEK’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 17.18%.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on shares of AMETEK from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating on shares of AMETEK in a research note on Sunday, April 19th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of AMETEK from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of AMETEK from $90.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of AMETEK from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $98.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. AMETEK has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $100.47.

In other AMETEK news, Director Anthony James Conti sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.53, for a total transaction of $81,530.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 24,518 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,998,952.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

AMETEK Profile

AMETEK, Inc manufactures and sells electronic instruments and electromechanical devices worldwide. The company's Electronic Instruments segment offers advanced instruments for the process, aerospace, power, and industrial markets; process control instruments for the oil and gas, petrochemical, pharmaceutical, semiconductor, automation, and food and beverage industries; and instruments to the laboratory equipment, ultra-precision manufacturing, medical, and test and measurement markets.

