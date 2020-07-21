Davis R M Inc. Sells 2,329 Shares of Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN)

Davis R M Inc. cut its holdings in Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN) by 3.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 72,866 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 2,329 shares during the period. Davis R M Inc. owned about 0.13% of Nordson worth $13,823,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Nordson by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,206 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $513,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. boosted its stake in shares of Nordson by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 2,298 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $310,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the period. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Nordson by 110.6% during the 1st quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 198 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Nordson by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 3,467 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $565,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the period. Finally, People s United Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Nordson by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. People s United Financial Inc. now owns 9,362 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,265,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.13% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on shares of Nordson from $200.00 to $231.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 8th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Nordson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 10th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Nordson in a report on Friday, April 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $170.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price target on shares of Nordson from $160.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 22nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Nordson from $171.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $185.57.

Shares of NASDAQ NDSN traded down $0.85 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $189.66. 281,700 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 325,328. The company has a quick ratio of 2.31, a current ratio of 3.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The company has a market cap of $10.90 billion, a PE ratio of 32.42, a PEG ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 1.22. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $189.51 and a 200-day moving average price of $164.28. Nordson Co. has a 12 month low of $96.46 and a 12 month high of $203.67.

Nordson (NASDAQ:NDSN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 20th. The industrial products company reported $1.58 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.32. Nordson had a net margin of 15.70% and a return on equity of 21.32%. The firm had revenue of $529.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $496.38 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.54 EPS. Nordson’s revenue was down 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Nordson Co. will post 5.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Nordson news, CFO Gregory A. Thaxton sold 11,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.91, for a total transaction of $1,968,010.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Gregory A. Thaxton sold 17,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.51, for a total transaction of $3,431,572.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 54,065 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,786,508.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 42,846 shares of company stock worth $8,100,357 in the last 90 days. 2.01% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Nordson Corporation engineers, manufactures, and markets products and systems to dispense, apply, and control adhesives, coatings, polymers, sealants, biomaterials, and other fluids worldwide. Its Adhesive Dispensing Systems segment provides dispensing, coating, and laminating systems for adhesives, lotions, liquids, and fibers to disposable products and roll goods; automated adhesive dispensing systems used in packaged goods industries; components and systems used in the thermoplastic melt stream; and product assembly systems for use in paper and paperboard converting applications, and manufacturing roll goods, as well as for the assembly of plastic, metal, and wood products.

