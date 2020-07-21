Davis R M Inc. Sells 2,630 Shares of Nike Inc (NYSE:NKE)

Davis R M Inc. cut its holdings in Nike Inc (NYSE:NKE) by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 127,422 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after selling 2,630 shares during the period. Davis R M Inc.’s holdings in Nike were worth $12,494,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Heritage Trust Co raised its position in shares of Nike by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Heritage Trust Co now owns 4,411 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $365,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Nike by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 3,031 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $273,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Farmers Trust Co. raised its position in shares of Nike by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Farmers Trust Co. now owns 18,139 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $1,501,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC raised its position in shares of Nike by 13.1% in the 2nd quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 1,078 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $106,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Nike by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC now owns 14,062 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $1,164,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. 64.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on NKE shares. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $127.00 price objective on shares of Nike in a research report on Monday, June 29th. TheStreet lowered Nike from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 25th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $107.00 target price on shares of Nike in a research report on Friday, June 26th. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $110.00 target price on shares of Nike in a research report on Friday, June 26th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on Nike from $92.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Nike currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $109.01.

In other news, COO Andrew Campion sold 60,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.00, for a total value of $5,880,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CAO Hilary K. Krane sold 11,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.33, for a total transaction of $1,059,630.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 236,000 shares of company stock worth $23,297,730 in the last three months. Insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

NKE stock traded down $0.63 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $95.65. 5,819,000 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,406,703. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $98.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $93.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a current ratio of 2.48. Nike Inc has a 52 week low of $60.00 and a 52 week high of $105.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $148.74 billion, a PE ratio of 60.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.80.

Nike (NYSE:NKE) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, June 25th. The footwear maker reported ($0.51) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by ($0.53). Nike had a net margin of 6.79% and a return on equity of 32.95%. The business had revenue of $6.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.26 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.62 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 38.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Nike Inc will post 2.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 1st were issued a dividend of $0.245 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 29th. This represents a $0.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.02%. Nike’s payout ratio is 52.97%.

Nike Profile

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company offers NIKE brand products in six categories: running, NIKE basketball, the Jordan brand, football, training, and sportswear. It also markets products designed for kids, as well as for other athletic and recreational uses, such as American football, baseball, cricket, lacrosse, skateboarding, tennis, volleyball, wrestling, walking, and outdoor activities; and apparel with licensed college and professional team and league logos, as well as sells sports apparel.

