Davis R M Inc. Sells 668,055 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Davis R M Inc. lowered its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) by 48.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 716,856 shares of the company’s stock after selling 668,055 shares during the quarter. Davis R M Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $27,807,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $338,182,000. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 29.7% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 42,524,743 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,417,775,000 after buying an additional 9,740,900 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 10.7% in the 1st quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 71,045,023 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,331,763,000 after buying an additional 6,860,115 shares during the last quarter. TFO TDC LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 422.2% in the 1st quarter. TFO TDC LLC now owns 5,037,821 shares of the company’s stock worth $167,960,000 after buying an additional 4,073,168 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 14.5% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 26,275,101 shares of the company’s stock worth $876,012,000 after buying an additional 3,323,633 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF stock traded up $0.23 on Monday, reaching $40.62. The stock had a trading volume of 6,749,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,355,041. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $39.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $38.59. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 1 year low of $28.46 and a 1 year high of $44.67.

