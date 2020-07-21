Davis R M Inc. Sells 76,004 Shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (NYSE:CFR)

Davis R M Inc. lessened its position in Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (NYSE:CFR) by 43.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 100,765 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 76,004 shares during the quarter. Davis R M Inc. owned about 0.16% of Cullen/Frost Bankers worth $7,528,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new position in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers during the 1st quarter worth about $35,000. Arden Trust Co bought a new position in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers during the 1st quarter worth about $41,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new position in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers during the 1st quarter worth about $43,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new position in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers during the 1st quarter worth about $50,000. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers during the 4th quarter worth about $57,000. Institutional investors own 85.30% of the company’s stock.

In other Cullen/Frost Bankers news, EVP William L. Perotti sold 9,360 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.81, for a total value of $737,661.60. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 100,994 shares in the company, valued at $7,959,337.14. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Jerry Salinas sold 9,661 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.29, for a total transaction of $756,359.69. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 27,785 shares in the company, valued at $2,175,287.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.75% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on CFR shares. Compass Point started coverage on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Bank of America restated an “underperform” rating and set a $60.00 price objective (up previously from $53.00) on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers in a report on Friday, May 1st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $80.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. SunTrust Banks lifted their target price on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers from $64.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Maxim Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 target price on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers in a research report on Saturday, May 2nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $77.70.

NYSE:CFR traded down $1.59 on Monday, reaching $68.22. The stock had a trading volume of 433,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 576,856. The company has a market capitalization of $4.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 1.66. Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. has a 1-year low of $47.69 and a 1-year high of $100.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $74.23 and a 200-day moving average price of $75.44.

Cullen/Frost Bankers (NYSE:CFR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The bank reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by ($0.16). The firm had revenue of $481.37 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $364.53 million. Cullen/Frost Bankers had a net margin of 23.89% and a return on equity of 7.97%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.79 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. will post 2.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cullen/Frost Bankers Company Profile

Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc operates as the holding company for Frost Bank that offers commercial and consumer banking services in Texas. It operates in two segments, Banking and Frost Wealth Advisors. The company offers commercial banking services to corporations and other business clients, including financing for industrial and commercial properties, interim construction related to industrial and commercial properties, equipment, inventories and accounts receivables, and acquisitions; commercial leasing; and treasury management services.

