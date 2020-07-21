Davis R M Inc. Sells 88,516 Shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

Davis R M Inc. trimmed its position in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) by 10.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 724,028 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 88,516 shares during the period. Davis R M Inc.’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $26,659,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in U.S. Bancorp by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 36,707,142 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,264,561,000 after purchasing an additional 1,055,669 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in U.S. Bancorp by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 20,888,058 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,235,796,000 after purchasing an additional 593,687 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in U.S. Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth $863,079,000. Davis Selected Advisers raised its position in U.S. Bancorp by 56.3% during the 1st quarter. Davis Selected Advisers now owns 13,102,156 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $451,369,000 after purchasing an additional 4,717,407 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in U.S. Bancorp by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 12,051,621 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $714,541,000 after purchasing an additional 149,534 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.54% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on USB. Cfra lowered their target price on U.S. Bancorp from $60.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on U.S. Bancorp from $43.00 to $41.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 11th. Oppenheimer raised their target price on U.S. Bancorp from $57.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price target on shares of U.S. Bancorp in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price target on shares of U.S. Bancorp in a report on Monday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $46.89.

Shares of USB traded down $0.46 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $35.57. The stock had a trading volume of 7,232,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,533,377. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $37.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $41.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $53.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.16. U.S. Bancorp has a 1-year low of $28.36 and a 1-year high of $61.11.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $5.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.54 billion. U.S. Bancorp had a return on equity of 11.82% and a net margin of 19.70%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.09 EPS. Equities analysts predict that U.S. Bancorp will post 2.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 30th were paid a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 29th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.72%. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 38.71%.

U.S. Bancorp Profile

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services in the United States. It operates in five segments: Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support.

