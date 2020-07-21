Davis R M Inc. Trims Position in Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH)

Davis R M Inc. lessened its stake in Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH) by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 428,821 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 7,332 shares during the period. Amphenol accounts for about 1.5% of Davis R M Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Davis R M Inc. owned 0.14% of Amphenol worth $41,085,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vident Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Amphenol in the 2nd quarter worth about $1,810,000. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC increased its stake in Amphenol by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 847,112 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $81,162,000 after buying an additional 18,526 shares during the period. Harvey Investment Co. LLC increased its stake in Amphenol by 26.5% in the 2nd quarter. Harvey Investment Co. LLC now owns 52,552 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $5,035,000 after buying an additional 11,005 shares during the period. Heritage Wealth Advisors increased its stake in Amphenol by 199.6% in the 2nd quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 3,724 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $119,000 after buying an additional 2,481 shares during the period. Finally, Segment Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Amphenol by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Segment Wealth Management LLC now owns 25,795 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $2,471,000 after buying an additional 560 shares during the period. 94.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, VP Lance E. D’amico sold 5,900 shares of Amphenol stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.00, for a total value of $601,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 11,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,122,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Richard Adam Norwitt sold 325,000 shares of Amphenol stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.12, for a total transaction of $34,164,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 200,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,024,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 469,082 shares of company stock valued at $48,535,741 over the last quarter. 2.72% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:APH traded down $0.54 during trading on Monday, reaching $101.48. The stock had a trading volume of 1,454,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,797,362. Amphenol Co. has a one year low of $63.05 and a one year high of $110.24. The company has a market capitalization of $29.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.65, a PEG ratio of 4.59 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a current ratio of 2.54, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $97.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $93.19.

Amphenol (NYSE:APH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The electronics maker reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $1.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.83 billion. Amphenol had a net margin of 13.90% and a return on equity of 25.06%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.89 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Amphenol Co. will post 2.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 16th were paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 15th. Amphenol’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.74%.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Amphenol from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $91.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 27th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Amphenol from $86.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Amphenol from $96.00 to $90.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and set a $94.00 target price on shares of Amphenol in a research report on Monday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Amphenol from $90.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $97.40.

Amphenol

Amphenol Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, primarily designs, manufactures, and markets electrical, electronic, and fiber optic connectors worldwide. It operates through two segments, Interconnect Products and Assemblies, and Cable Products and Solutions. The Interconnect Products and Assemblies segment offers connector and connector systems, including fiber optic, harsh environment, high-speed, and radio frequency interconnect products, as well as antennas; power interconnect products, busbars, and distribution systems; and other connectors.

